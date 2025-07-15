Kentucky basketball is showing interest in a fast-rising 2026 shooter
Mark Pope and his staff are working hard on the recruiting trail to try and land some players in the 2026 class, and they have found a new target. Kentucky is showing interest in four-star small forward Jacob Webber from Kearney, Nebraska.
Webber is currently ranked as the 95th overall player in the 2026 class according to 247Sports, but it is clear when watching him play that he is better than this ranking.
Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports recently released a list of four players who raised their stock at the 3Stripes Select Basketball event, and Webber was one of those players.
The 6'6 small forward is an elite shooter, and this is a big reason why Webber would fit in well to Coach Pope's system at Kentucky.
One of the other big schools that is showing interest in Webber is Purdue, which just extended him an offer. Kentucky has not yet extended an offer to Webber, but it is clear that the fit is there.
Knowing that the fit is there, if Kentucky does offer Weber, this is a recruitment that could start to heat up. Step one here is Pope extending the offer, then after that, it will be setting up a visit.
Webber is a player who, right now, isn't ranked all that high, but his performance recently will lead to him continuing to climb those rankings. Coach Pope watched him at this camp and clearly saw something he liked that sparked this interest.
Webber is a name to remember for BBN as Pope continues to recruit the 2026 class.