Kentucky basketball leads the SEC in a very crucial stat thanks to Mark Pope
When Mark Pope was hired to be the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats everyone knew the offense was going to be a lot of fun to watch. That has been the case in year one of the Pope era, as KenPom lists Kentucky as the number five offense in college hoops.
One of the reasons this Kentucky team has been so good on the offensive end of the floor is thanks to their ball movement. Coach Pope preaches the extra pass, and this Kentucky team whips the ball all around the floor in the half-court.
This elite ball movement leads to a lot of open looks, which is why the Wildcats score 85.7 points per game, which is third best in college basketball. Kentucky currently leads the SEC when it comes to assists per game, with17.22 per contest. The Wildcats are 14th in college basketball in this metric, and it has been a big reason why Kentucky has been successful.
There are some games where the ball movement is elite for the Wildcats, and they often win these games. Sometimes when Kentucky's offense gets stagnant, it is because the ball isn't moving all around.
It is hard for an offense to struggle when the ball is moving on offense because the shots will be open. The Wildcats are at their best when they pass up a good shot for a better shot.
Hopefully, Pope's squad will do this when the postseason rolls around, and it is quickly approaching as March is two days away.