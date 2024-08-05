Kentucky basketball makes top eight for best shooting big man in the 2025 class
Mark Pope and his coaching staff have dialed in on the players they want to land in the 2025 class. One of the players that would be an absolutely perfect fit for this recruiting class for the Wildcats is five-star power forward Niko Bundalo.
In the 247Sports composite rankings, Bundalo is ranked as the 23rd-best player in the class and the eighth-best power forward. Bundalo is 6'11 but is a lights-out shooter. He was truly made in a lab for Coach Pope's system, as he is a big man who can block shots, pass the ball, and drill threes from deep.
Bundalo recently cut the list of schools he is considering down to eight. Those schools include Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio State, Pitt, Michigan State, UConn, Xavier, and Texas. He has visits set for North Carolina, Michigan State, Ohio State, and UConn so Kentucky needs to get on this list. As it currently sits, Kentucky is behind in this race for Bundalo, but that is not to say Coach Pope can't get back in it.
It shouldn't be hard for Coach Pope to sell Bundalo a vision, knowing he is a perfect fit for the system he runs. If Kentucky is able to get Bundalo to take a visit, it would be huge for the Wildcats to get back in this race.
Coach Pope clearly wants Bundalo to be part of Kentucky's 2025 recruiting class, so it would not be surprising to see him ramp it up soon. If you're a Kentucky fan, Bundalo is a player who should be on your class of 2025 wish list.