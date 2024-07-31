Kentucky basketball makes top eight for top five player in the 2025 class
One player that Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are pushing hard after is 2025 combo guard Darryn Peterson. The 6'5 guard is ranked as the third-best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
Peterson recently cut the list of schools he is considering down to eight, including Kentucky, Kansas, Louisville, Washington, Ohio State, Kansas State, Arizona State, and USC.
He is a player who has always wanted to play at Kentucky, so Coach Pope and his staff have a real chance in this recruitment. Peterson is looking to set up a visit in October, which will give the Kentucky coaching staff an opportunity to make a great impression.
Peterson is a player for Kentucky fans to remember as Coach Pope looks to start adding players to the 2025 class.
Here is the scouting report on Peterson from Adam Finkelstein of 247Sports, "Darryn Peterson possesses a combination size, length, strength and skill which allows him to smoothly score and make plays for himself and others. He's a versatile threat, who can operate from multiple spots on the floor, and has a way of making it look effortless in the process. He can play both on and off the ball, has a very good pull-up game, is a consistent shooting threat off the catch from behind the three-point line, and also willing to bring smaller guards into the low post. Peterson sees the floor well and can facilitate for those around him, and also has an advanced understanding of how to get himself to the free-throw line."