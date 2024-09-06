Kentucky basketball makes top six for 2025 five-star small forward
Kentucky now has two members in their 2025 recruiting class in five-star guard Jasper Johnson and the class's #1 center Malachi Moreno. Knowing Kentucky's 2024-25 roster is full of players who will be using their final year of eligibility, Coach Mark Pope needs to bring in a big 2025 class. This means that Johnson and Moreno will not be the only members of Kentucky's 2025 class.
One of Kentucky's top remaining targets in the 2025 class is five-star small forward Tounde Yessoufou, who attends St Joseph in Santa Maria, California. The 6'5 five-star SF is a player that has a ton of interest in playing at Kentucky and has voiced his liking of Kentucky's head coach. On3 has Yessoufou ranked as the 11th-best player in the 2025 class. Kentucky already has the #1 class, according to On3, so if they land Yessoufou, it will help them hold that designation.
Yessoufou recently cut the list of schools he is considering down to six, including Kentucky, Arizona State, UConn, USC, Kansas, and Baylor. All of the big dogs are after Yessoufou, but Coach Pope and the Wildcats have a real chance.
Yessoufou will be in Lexington for a visit on October 11, so this will be Kentucky's chance to really create a lead in this recruiting battle. The top schools in college basketball are all after Yessoufou so this won't be an easy battle for Coach Pope to win. Kentucky fans need to remember the name Yessoufou because Coach Pope really wants him to join this already elite 2025 class.