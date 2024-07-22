Kentucky basketball makes top ten for elite class of 2025 sharpshooter
Mark Pope and the Kentucky coaching staff are working hard to try to start landing some elite players in the 2025 class. It's the point of the recruiting class where the coaching staff has found the players they will be trying to land, and the next goal is to get some talent on campus for visits.
One player in the 2025 class that Coach Pope has shown a ton of interest in is four-star shooting guard Braylon Mullins. The 6'5 shooting guard is from Greenfield, Indiana, and is ranked as the 23rd-best player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
Mullins recently cut his list of schools down to ten, including Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, Michigan, Tennessee, Purdue, North Carolina, Duke, UConn, and Kansas. He plans to take some official visits soon, one of them being to Lexington. Mullins will be in town on October 22nd for an official visit.
The Indiana native is an elite shooter and would be a really good two-guard in Coach Pope's system. Mullins is quickly rising up the recruiting rankings and will more than likely be a five-star when everything is said and done.
The Kentucky Wildcats are certainly in the middle of this recruitment, and if everything goes well with the visit, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Mullins end up in Kentucky's 2025 recruiting class. Mullins is a name for Kentucky fans to remember as Coach Pope and the staff look to start adding players to the 2025 class. The 6'5 two guards will make a lot of threes in Rupp Arena if he chooses Kentucky.