Kentucky basketball offers a sharpshooting guard in the 2025 class
Mark Pope and the Kentucky basketball coaching staff are continuing to offer players in the 2025 class, and the staff has found a player who is perfect for this system.
Yesterday, Coach Pope reached out to and offered Braylon Mullins, who is a four-star shooting guard in the 2025 class. According to 247Sports composite rankings, Mullins is the 75th-best player in the class. The composite rankings take into account all of the big recruiting websites' rankings. On 247Sports personal rankings of the 2025 class, Mullins is ranked as the 24th best player in the class. ESPN's rankings have Mullins super low, which is why he isn't ranked high in the composite rankings.
When you look at Mullins's offer list, it is full of excellent programs. Mullins has offers from Kansas, Creighton, Tennessee, Alabama, Michigan, and North Carolina on top of the Wildcats.
The 6'5 guard has the perfect build to play the two in Coach Pope's system, and he is a knockdown shooter. Mullins was made in a lab for Coach Pope's system thanks to his ability to catch and shot and pass the ball if he doesn't have an open look from deep.
Kentucky is new to the recruitment for Mullins, but he is quickly moving up in the recruiting rankings and is a player Coach Pope is going to push hard after. The next step for the staff will be to get Mullins on campus for a visit. Mullins is a name for Big Blue Nation to remember as Coach Pope keeps recruiting the 2025 class.