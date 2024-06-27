Kentucky basketball releases heights and weights for the 2024-25 roster
The Kentucky basketball 2024-25 roster is pretty much finalized, as the Wildcats currently have 12 scholarship players. Coach Pope could still do something with the final scholarship spot, but that is still to be seen.
The athletic department has updated the roster to include heights and weights for all of the players' Coach Pope added to the roster.
Let's take a look at the heights and weights of Kentucky basketball's 2024-25 roster.
Kentucky basketball 2024-25 roster height and weight
Forwards:
Ansley Almonor- 6'7, 232 pounds
Andrew Carr- 6'11, 227 pounds
Brandon Garrison- 6'10, 245 pounds
Amari Williams- 7'0, (No weight listed)
Guards:
Lamont Butler- 6'2, 204 pounds
Koby Brea- 6'7, 206 pounds
Collin Chandler 6'5, 187 pounds
Kerr Kriisa- 6'3, 190 pounds
Trent Noah- 6'5, 209 pounds
Otega Oweh- 6'4, 208 pounds
Travis Perry 6'1, 178 pounds
Jaxson Robinson 6'6, 191 pounds
The first takeaway from looking at the heights and weights of these players is that this is a strong team. Coach Pope's team isn't as tall as the Kentucky team from a year ago, but these players are much more built, especially in the frontcourt. This makes sense as these players are older and have spent plenty of years in a college weight room.
Down low, opposing big men won't be able to push around the Kentucky big men this season, which will help keep points off the board for the other team.
Some of the guards, like Butler and Oweh, are incredibly strong, and this will help them defend but also get to the rim. This 2024-25 Kentucky basketball team is going to be strong and won't get pushed around.