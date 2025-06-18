Kentucky basketball's 2025-26 SEC opponents have been announced
Kentucky has a very tough schedule this season in the SEC.
In this story:
The Kentucky Wildcats are ready for year two of the Mark Pope era, and that will include improving their record in SEC play. Last season, the SEC was the best conference ever seen in college basketball, and while it will regress a bit, it still should be the best conference in college hoops this season.
Kentucky should be one of the best teams in the SEC this season, which should hopefully earn them the double bye in the SEC Tournament.
Here are the home and away SEC opponents for Pope's squad this season.
Kentucky Basketball SEC Opponents
Home SEC Opponents
Florida
Georgia
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt
Road SEC Opponents
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
LSU
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt
Published