Kentucky basketball's 2025-26 SEC opponents have been announced

Kentucky has a very tough schedule this season in the SEC.

Mar 20, 2025; Milwaukee, WI, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Pope speaks during an NCAA Tournament First Round Practice press conference at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
The Kentucky Wildcats are ready for year two of the Mark Pope era, and that will include improving their record in SEC play. Last season, the SEC was the best conference ever seen in college basketball, and while it will regress a bit, it still should be the best conference in college hoops this season.

Kentucky should be one of the best teams in the SEC this season, which should hopefully earn them the double bye in the SEC Tournament.

Here are the home and away SEC opponents for Pope's squad this season.

Kentucky Basketball SEC Opponents

Home SEC Opponents
Florida
Georgia
Ole Miss
Mississippi State
Missouri
Oklahoma
Tennessee
Texas
Vanderbilt

Road SEC Opponents
Alabama
Arkansas
Auburn
Florida
LSU
South Carolina
Tennessee
Texas A&M
Vanderbilt

