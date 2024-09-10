Kentucky basketball's big men are being disrespected by the national media
The college basketball season is inching closer day by day, and Kentucky fans are ecstatic to get the Mark Pope era started. Coach Pope put together his 2024-25 roster in the transfer portal, and the frontcourt on this team is going to be really good.
The duo of Andrew Carr and Amari Williams will give the Kentucky Wildcats an elite frontcourt, and it will be one of the best in the SEC. Carr is a three-level scorer who some believe can lead the Wildcats in scoring this season. His ability to shoot the three-ball and help on the glass will give Wake Forest some great stats at the end of the season. For the Demon Deacons last season, Carr averaged 13.5 points per game, and he will improve that number this year in Lexington.
Williams is going to be one of the best defensive centers in college basketball this season, thanks to his massive wingspan. He might not average a ton of points, but he will pull down a lot of boards and black lots of shots. Williams very well could still average ten points per game this season.
Andy Katz of the NCAA put out a list of the top sixteen big men in college basketball this season. Neither Carr nor Williams was listed, but at the end of the season, one of these two bigs will be top 16 in college hoops. If one of these two Wildcats were to be on this list, it would be Carr, assuming he has the season many believe he will in Lexington.