Kentucky basketball's dream 2025 recruiting class would include these three players
Players in the 2025 recruiting class are starting to pick where they will play their college hoops, so Kentucky's class is going to come together soon.
If Coach Mark Pope had a dream list for the 2025 class, there are three players who would likely be on the list. One of those players can be checked off as Malachi Moreno committed to Kentucky on Friday.
The other two players on this list are Jasper Johnson and Braylon Mullins. Johnson is the player all Kentucky fans want, as he is a Kentucky kid and is ranked as one of the top ten players in the class. The 6'4 guard is a sharpshooter and would be a perfect fit for Coach Pope's offensive system.
Mullins is a 6'5 shooting guard ranked 26th overall in On3's 2025 composite rankings. Indiana and Kentucky seem like the two schools in the running for Mullins, but according to On3's recruiting prediction machine, the Hoosiers have a slight advantage.
Johnson is going to be committing very soon, likely at the end of the month, and the race seems to be neck and neck between Kentucky and Alabama. Both of these programs are systematically a good fit for Johnson, so it will come down to where he wants to be.
Mullins seems further from a decision compared to Johnson as he has more visits to take, including one to Lexington in October.
If Coach Pope was able to land these two players on top of Moreno, who has already committed, it would be an elite first recruiting class for Kentucky's new coach.