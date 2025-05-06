Kentucky basketball's frontcourt does not have any weaknesses
Mark Pope will have a frontcourt during the 2025-26 season that is full of new faces aside from Brandon Garrison. The Kentucky frontcourt has added Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance, Alabama transfer Mouhamed Dioubate, Andrija Jelavic from Croatia, Miami of Ohio transfer Reece Potter, and five-star freshman Malachi Moreno.
Coach Pope has tried to put together a team that has a bunch of players who are skilled in many different ways on the floor, and that is the case in the frontcourt.
All of these forwards can dribble, pass, shoot, and defend. The best kind of basketball player is one who is solid in every aspect of the game, and that is the case for all of these bigs.
This is a reason why the Kentucky frontcourt is not going to have any weaknesses this season.
Pope likes to run the offense through his bigs, and each of these six players has the ability to play in the Amari Williams role that we saw last season.
It will also be interesting to see how much the bigs shoot the ball, as all of these guys are pretty good shooters. Moreno's game doesn't include a lot of three-point shots, but each of these other bigs is going to shoot the three-ball.
Having a roster full of player who have a versatile skill set is very important and that is exactly what Pope has this season.
Kentucky could have the best frontcourt in the SEC next season, thanks to the work Pope did recruiting the transfer portal.