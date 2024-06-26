Kentucky basketball's non-conference schedule is a gauntlet
The Kentucky basketball team is not going to have an easy non-conference schedule by any stretch of the imagine. The five games that are already on the schedule are matchups with Duke (State Farm Champions Classic), Louisville, Gonzaga, Clemson (SEC/ACC Challenge), and Ohio State (CBS Sports Classic).
The good news for Mark Pope and his team is that these matchups against really good basketball teams will have the Wildcats ready when the NCAA Tournament comes around. All five of these teams will be in the NCAA Tournament, and all five of them have an excellent chance to be ranked when the season starts in a few months.
When playing at Kentucky, there is a clear understanding that a lot of games are going to be nationally televised and against really good teams. The players' Coach Pope brought in via the transfer portal are going to learn this very soon, as the Wildcats have a tough schedule even before SEC play begins.
The SEC is going to be one of the best conferences in all of college basketball this season, so playing against these five teams before conference play begins will be good for the Wildcats to see what it is like week to week in the SEC.
These teams are some of the best in their respective conferences, so the Wildcats will have an opportunity to take down some elite teams in the Big 10 and ACC. Coach Pope is going to have a lot of work to do getting his team ready for these games.