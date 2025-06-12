Kentucky basketball's offseason goals have been made very clear
It was very clear to fans who watched Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats play last season that his offense was elite, but some other areas hurt the Wildcats. Two of those areas were defense and rebounding.
Kentucky was hot and cold in these areas, as in a few games, they were solid at these aspects of the game, but some other times, it was the reason for a loss. A great example of this was the NCAA Tournament loss to the Tennessee Volunteers, as Kentucky couldn't grab any boards, and the defense struggled.
Brandon Garrison spoke to the media this week, and he talked about how these are going to be things the coaching staff will focus on this offseason. With how good the Kentucky offense was last season, if the 2025-26 team can match this while improving in those areas where last year's team struggled, this could be the best team in all of college basketball.
A reason Kentucky fans should be confident that this could be a reality is because the Wildcats have a much more athletic team this season and a lot of NBA talent.
When it comes to X's and O's, Pope is one of the best coaches in the nation, and he should be able to make these improvements this offseason for the Wildcats.
If Kentucky is dominant on the glass and makes a step in the right direction defensively, this team is going to be scary good. Pope has a big mission this offseason, but if he completes it, this team could win it all.