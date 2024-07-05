Kentucky basketball's transfer additions are ranked way too low on this list
When Coach Mark Pope was hired as the head basketball coach of the Kentucky Wildcats, the first thing he did was find a group of talented veteran players in the transfer portal. Coach Pope has put together a team that is going to play really well together, and this type of roster usually leads to a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
While Kentucky fans feel good about the additions Coach Pope made to the roster via the transfer portal some of the rankings lists don't have these players all that high.
A list from Sports Grid ranked the top 65 players who found new schools in the transfer portal this offseason, and only four Kentucky players were listed. Kerr Kriisa was the highest-ranked portal addition, at 37th on the list. Koby Brea was ranked 43rd, Brandon Garrison was ranked 45th, and Otega Oweh was ranked 46th.
It came as a big surprise that Jaxson Robinson was not on this list as he was excellent for BYU last season and will likely be great for Kentucky as he followed his coach.
It is also a surprise to know that Andrew Carr wasn't ranked as he averaged 13.5 points per game last season for Wake Forest and is a perfect fit for Coach Pope's system. Lamont Butler is also a surprise not to see listed, as he is an elite defender who will lock down opposing guards this season for the Wildcats.
Kentucky's team is being overlooked, but soon, these players will show the college basketball world that this team is going to be really good.