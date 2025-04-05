Kentucky basketball schedules non-conference matchup with in-state opponent
Kentucky has added a non-conference matchup to their schedule for next season. According to a report by Jon Rothstein, the Wildcats will host Bellarmine inside Rupp Arena.
The matchup with the in-state Knights is set for December 23, which will be after Kentucky's game against Indiana on Dec. 20, which marks the beginning of a home-and-home series between the two historic programs. Bellarmine is heading into their sixth season being in Division l and this upcoming matchup will just be the second-ever between the two in-state programs, the other coming in the 2022-23 season. Kentucky won that matchup 60-41.
Since arriving in Division 1, Bellarmine hasn't had the best luck, as they have had losing records the last three seasons after starting out with two winning records. Last season, the Knights finished with a 5-26 record, putting them last in the ASUN conference. After former head coach Scott Davenport announced his retirement, his son, Doug Davenport, is taking over the helm for the Knights, taking a trip to Rupp Arena in his first season as head coach. Kentucky's non-conference schedule is starting to come together. Right now, the Wildcats have confirmed games against Michigan State in the Champions Classic on Nov. 18, Gonzaga on Dec. 5, Indiana (Dec. 20), Bellarmine (Dec. 23), and dates to be determined for the matchups with Louisville, UCLA and the SEC/ACC Challenge, with an opponent for that still to be announced.
The staff will continue to finalize the 2025-26 schedule over the next few months.