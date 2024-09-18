Kentucky basketball star left off of Preseason All-American list
One of the players with the highest upside on the 2024-25 Kentucky basketball roster is BYU transfer Jaxson Robinson. But the question is how good can Robinson be for the Wildcats this season. Does he have All-American upside? Jon Rothstein does not believe this is the case, as Robinson was not on any of his Preseason All-American teams.
One player who did make a team is Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV. The Aggie guard is a solid player, but he was incredibly inefficient scoring the ball last season. Robinson is more than capable of outperforming Taylor IV this season, and he can do that while being a more efficient scorer.
None of this is to say Taylor IV isn't a great player because he is, but the point is some of the players listed as Preseason All-Americans, Kentucky's new star, Robinson, is more than capable of outplaying.
The national media hasn't been too high on Robinson or Kentucky as a whole this entire offseason, and it doesn't make much sense. Robinson will be asked to do more in this Kentucky offense, and he is a player that will improve on his 14.2 points per game from last season.
While it is no guarantee, it wouldn't surprise anyone in Lexington, Kentucky, if Robinson was an All-American at the end of the season. Robinson is being slept on this offseason, but that will just fuel the fire when he gets on the floor for the first time here in a few months.