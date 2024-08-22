Kentucky basketball will get the final visit for one of their top 2025 targets
One player that Coach Mark Pope really wants to land in the 2025 class is four-star Braylon Mullins. The 6'5 two-guard is getting closer to a decision, and the Wildcats are in a really good spot.
After Malachi Moreno committed on Friday, he said, "I’m gonna make sure he puts this (Kentucky shirt) on.” So the Wildcat's only current commit, along with the coaching staff, will do everything possible to make sure Mullins picks Kentucky.
Mullins is ranked as the 26th-best player in the 2025 class according to On3's composite rankings, but he will be a five-star when it is all said and done.
The sharpshooter has set up a handful of official visits to schools like Indiana, Michigan, North Carolina, and Tennessee, but the Wildcats will be getting the ever-so-important final visit.
Mullins will be in Lexington for a visit on the weekend of October 25th, and he has said he would like to make his college decision between this day and the 26th of November.
Getting the final visit for a recruit is always a good thing because it means the recency bias is on your side. Coach Pope will have that going for him as he tries to finish the job and land the elite 2025 recruit.
Kentucky has a really good shot to land Mullins, and it looks like Kentucky commit Moreno will do everything in his power to make sure he teams up with Mullins in college.
This is a name for Big Blue Nation to monitor as Mullins gets closer and closer to making his college decision.