Kentucky basketball will have a top-five 2025 recruit on campus for a visit
Mark Pope's first mission when he got on campus a few months ago was to put together a roster for the 2024-25 season, and he has now completed that job. Now, Coach Pope and his staff have moved on to recruiting the 2025 class.
The staff has been out to see a handful of players at camps, and they have offered players they are interested in for the 2025 class. Now, the next step for the staff is to get the players they like on campus for visits.
One player that the staff is pushing hard after is Darryn Peterson. The 6'5, 195-pound combo guard is ranked as the third overall player in the 2025 class according to 247Sports, so it's no surprise why Coach Pope and his staff want him so badly.
Watching a film on Peterson, there are so many different ways he scores the basketball. With his 6'5 frame and ability to jump out of the gym, he can shoot over defenders. He is also strong enough to get to the rim and finish. It is scary to think what Peterson will be able to do after some time in a college weight room. If he can get to 205, maybe even 210, at his 6'5 frame, he could be a top-five pick in the 2026 NBA Draft.
Peterson is planning to take a visit to campus sometime in August or September. This will be the perfect opportunity for Coach Pope to sell his vision to one of the best players in the 2025 class.
Peterson wants to play at Kentucky, so Coach Pope needs to make it happen.