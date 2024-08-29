Kentucky basketball will have a very important 2025 visitor on campus in September
Mark Pope has one current member of the 2025 recruiting class, and that is the number one center, Malachi Moreno. This number could jump to two when five-star guard Jasper Johnson commits on September 5th. This class is coming together, but Coach Pope is still looking for elite talent in the class.
Knowing Kentucky's 2024-25 roster is on the older side and a lot of players will be out of eligibility after this year, it wouldn't be a surprise to see Coach Pope take four or five players in this class.
A new player in the 2025 class has set up a visit, and that is five-star point guard Mikel Brown Jr. The elite guard will be on campus the weekend of September 27th for a visit. He is a 6'3 guard who plays at DME Academy in Daytona Beach, Florida. Brown Jr. is ranked as the number 12 player in the 2025 recruiting class according to 247Sports composite rankings.
While Brown Jr. can score and shoot the ball at a high level, he can also facilitate. If Kentucky was able to land Johnson and Brown Jr., they would have an elite point guard and shooting guard combo as they can both pass and shoot.
According to On3's recruit prediction machine, Alabama is currently in the lead for Brown Jr., but this visit will hopefully get Coach Pope and Kentucky back in the race. Kentucky's backcourt will be incredible next season if the Wildcats can land both Brown Jr. and Johnson in the 2025 class.