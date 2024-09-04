Kentucky basketball will host a very important 2025 five-star recruit for a September visit
The Kentucky coaching staff is still looking for talent in the 2025 class, and another elite prospect just set up a visit for the end of September. That prospect is five-star power forward Chris Cenac Jr. He is listed as a power forward on some recruiting websites and a center on others, but on his personal X/Twitter account, he lists himself as a power forward.
On On3's 2025 rankings, Cenac is ranked as the number five player in the class and the number two power forward.
Cenac will be taking a visit to Kentucky on September 27th. He has also set up dates for visits to Tennessee, Auburn, and LSU, meaning this is going to be an SEC battle for one of the best bigs in the 2025 class. He has also been on a visit to Houston, but it still feels like Cenac will end up at an SEC school.
When watching film on Cenac he is the perfect big man for Coach Pope's system as he is fluid with the basketball and can shoot. While he has these attributes that Coach Pope loves in a power forward, he is also a great rebounder and helps around the rim, blocking lots of shots.
Kentucky is definitely in the race for one of the best power forwards in the 2025 class, so Cenac's visit to Lexington will give this coaching staff a chance to make a great impression. If Kentucky could add Cenac to the frontcourt that already contains the classes #1 center Malachi Moreno, other teams need to watch out.