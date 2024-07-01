Kentucky basketball will welcome Texas and Oklahoma to the SEC with two big road games
The SEC is changing as Texas and Oklahoma are leading the Big 12 and joining the Kentucky Wildcats in the SEC. As of today, both Texas and Oklahoma are officially a part of the SEC, and Big Blue Nation will see the Wildcats take on these teams in all sports this season.
The Kentucky football team will make the trip to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns, which will be an exciting Saturday for Kentucky fans.
Sadly, Kentucky fans won't be able to welcome Texas and Oklahoma to Rupp Arena this season as neither of these teams make the trip to Lexington this season. Kentucky will hit the road to play both Texas and Oklahoma so Wildcat fans will get to see Mark Pope's team play the newest members of the SEC just not in Lexington.
Coach Pope was the coach of BYU last season and was able to take on both Texas and Oklahoma a year ago. His Cougars beat Texas 84-72 at home but lost to Oklahoma 82-66 on the road. It is a good thing that Coach Pope has coached in these environments before, so he will be able to ready his team for what to expect. Also, having played against these coaches will be a plus for Coach Pope as he will know what to be ready for when taking on Texas and Oklahoma.
Texas and Oklahoma are two very solid basketball teams that are going to make a really good SEC even better for the 2024-25 season.