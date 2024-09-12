Kentucky basketball wing Jaxson Robinson is ranked way too low on this list
Many expect Jaxson Robinson to be the best player this season for the Kentucky Wildcats and lead Mark Pope's team in scoring. Robinson is a player who can score all over the floor, but he is going to make a lot of threes for the Wildcats this season.
Last year, Robinson led BYU in scoring, and he will look to improve on his average from a year ago this season in Lexington.
Andy Katz ranked Robinson as the tenth-best wing in college basketball for the 2024-25 season. Here is what Katz had to say about Robinson.
"Robinson is kicking off the 2024-25 season on his fourth team in five years. He started his collegiate career with Texas A&M, then Arkansas, before spending the last two seasons with BYU. The 6-foot-7 wing followed former Cougars head coach Mark Pope to Kentucky, looking to rebuild Big Blue Nation in the post-Calipari era."- Andy Katz on Jaxson Robinson
Robinson is going to be a star in the SEC this go around, and Coach Pope's offensive system is going to get him a ton of open looks. The 6'7 wing should have been ranked much higher on Katz's list, but he will be able to prove that this season.
Robinson is a sleeper for SEC Player of the Year and has an outside chance to average 20 points per game this season for the Wildcats. If Kentucky is going to have a really good season, the BYU transfer, Robinson, is going to be a big reason why.
Robinson has made it very clear he is going to have a really good season this year to prove he belongs in the SEC.