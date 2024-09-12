Wildcats Today

Kentucky basketball wing Jaxson Robinson is ranked way too low on this list

Jaxson Robinson is going to have a excellent season for the Kentucky Wildcats.

Andrew Stefaniak

Nov 24, 2023; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Brigham Young Cougars guard Jaxson Robinson (2) and North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Jayden Taylor (1) await an inbounds play during the second half at Michelob ULTRA Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images
Many expect Jaxson Robinson to be the best player this season for the Kentucky Wildcats and lead Mark Pope's team in scoring. Robinson is a player who can score all over the floor, but he is going to make a lot of threes for the Wildcats this season.

Last year, Robinson led BYU in scoring, and he will look to improve on his average from a year ago this season in Lexington.

Andy Katz ranked Robinson as the tenth-best wing in college basketball for the 2024-25 season. Here is what Katz had to say about Robinson.

"Robinson is kicking off the 2024-25 season on his fourth team in five years. He started his collegiate career with Texas A&M, then Arkansas, before spending the last two seasons with BYU. The 6-foot-7 wing followed former Cougars head coach Mark Pope to Kentucky, looking to rebuild Big Blue Nation in the post-Calipari era."

Andy Katz on Jaxson Robinson

Robinson is going to be a star in the SEC this go around, and Coach Pope's offensive system is going to get him a ton of open looks. The 6'7 wing should have been ranked much higher on Katz's list, but he will be able to prove that this season.

Robinson is a sleeper for SEC Player of the Year and has an outside chance to average 20 points per game this season for the Wildcats. If Kentucky is going to have a really good season, the BYU transfer, Robinson, is going to be a big reason why.

Robinson has made it very clear he is going to have a really good season this year to prove he belongs in the SEC.

