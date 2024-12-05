Kentucky center Amari Williams needs to limit the turnovers against #7 Gonzaga
Early into the 2024-25 season, Amari Williams has been a star on both ends of the floor. Analytics consider him one of the best defenders in all of college basketball. Williams has also been elite on the boards and scored the basketball better than some would have expected heading into the season.
The only complaint Kentucky fans have had about Williams' early season play has been the turnovers. Early into the year, Williams is averaging 2.9 turnovers per game. Some might be frustrated to see a seven-footer averaging this number of turnovers, but in Coach Mark Pope's system, they handle the ball a lot more.
While this is the case, Williams is still making some anticipatory passes that are flying out of bounds and also losing his handle while taking the ball to the rim.
Kentucky fans like the offense Coach Pope runs, with a lot of it being through Williams. Really, all Big Blue Nation wants is for him to try and stop doing too much with the basketball. Trying to do too much leads to turnovers, and that has been the case for Williams early into the season. If he is able to limit the turnovers, it will be huge for this ball club.
Playing against Gonzaga in Seattle is going to be a big test for the Wildcats, so if Williams is able to take care of the basketball, it will be huge for this basketball team. Williams needs to have a massive showing for the Wildcats to get this top ten win.