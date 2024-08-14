Kentucky center Amari Williams on his passing: 'That's why Coach Pope recruited me'
One of the most important aspects of a Mark Pope offense is having a center who can pass the basketball. This leads to kickouts to open shooters, and knowing how good of a shooting team Kentucky will be, this is important.
Williams came to Kentucky a really good passer, but so far into his short stop in Lexington, he has proven that he will be one of the best passing big men in college basketball.
Williams was asked if Coach Pope's offense is bringing the passing out of him or if he has always been a good passer. Williams responded, "I feel like I've always been a good passer. I feel like that's the reason he (Coach Pope) recruited me in the first place. We've got a lot of great shooters on the team, so it makes me look better than I may be, so it's good."
If Kentucky's offense can work in and out, meaning the ball gets down low to Williams, and if he doesn't have a look, he kicks out to a shooter, this team is going to score a lot of points.
Seven-footers aren't generally good passers, but that is not the case for Williams, and it is going to help this Kentucky offense. Big Blue Nation shouldn't be one bit surprised if Williams averages two or three assists per game this season.
Kentucky fans keep hearing about how good the offense is going to be under Coach Pope, but it truly will be special, and if this team can defend, a run in the NCAA Tournament is likely.