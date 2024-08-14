Kentucky center Brandon Garrison discusses how tough it is to play against Mark Pope's offense
All college basketball fans know that Coach Mark Pope has an elite offense, but hearing from a player who has seen it firsthand tells the full story.
Last season, Kentucky center Brandon Garrison had the opportunity to play Coach Pope and BYU. Garrison played for Oklahoma State, and they lost to BYU 85-71 on the road. Garrison had nine points, four rebounds, two assists, one steal, and one block in the loss.
Garrison was asked about his experience playing against BYU and Coach Pope's offense, and he had this to say, "Just going into the game, you look at them and might have a couple of words to say, but like playing against them was crazy because of how his offense is. There are guys cutting and all this different stuff. It was hard to play against them for real."
All Kentucky fans have been talking about how good the offense is going to be this season under Coach Pope, but it is great to hear this from a player who has played against him.
Garrison is going to have a really good season for the Kentucky Wildcats coming off the bench. He was a McDonald's All-American heading into last season and showed a lot of flashes as a freshman.
Amari Williams will be the starter for the Wildcats this season, and Garrison will learn a lot from the veteran. After Williams moves on, Garrison will take over next season, and he will be one of the best bigs in the SEC.