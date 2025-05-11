Kentucky center Malachi Moreno will have a lot to prove this summer
The player many anticipate being the starting center for the Kentucky Wildcats is Arizona State transfer Jayden Quaintance. The only issue here is that Quaintance is coming off an ACL tear and will be spending the entire offseason rehabbing.
While many believe Quaintance will be ready for the start of the season, he will likely be playing on a minutes restriction for a few weeks. This means that there will be more minutes for Brandon Garrison but also a third center will see some time.
An option to be that third center is five-star freshman Malachi Moreno who is primed for an exceptional Kentucky career. The seven-footer from Georgetown, Kentucky, put on a show in the McDonald's All-American Game, proving to Kentucky fans that he is ready to play on the big stage.
Some felt that Moreno would need a lot of time to get used to the college game, but when competing with some of the best players in all of high school, he proved he can hang.
A new option has been added to the center room as Kentucky landed seven-footer Reece Potter from Miami of Ohio. This will be more competition for Moreno, who will have to earn his playing time.
Moreno has the frame to be a star and plays Mark Pope's style of basketball quite well, meaning this transition won't be too hard for him. The seven-foot Kentucky native has an NBA upside and will play a large role early in the season, and if he excels, this could stretch out over the season.