Kentucky coach Mark Pope explains a rule in college basketball he wants changed
Basketball is an interesting game because there are different rules all over. The rules between college, the NBA, and FIBA all have a lot of differences, and Kentucky coach Mark Pope was asked about this.
In a recent interview with Andy Katz, Coach Pope was asked about changing college basketball from halves to quarters like the NBA, but Coach Pope said he is fine with keeping halves in men's college hoops.
But Coach Pope did talk about a rule that he believes should be changed in college basketball. Here is what Coach Pope had to say, "If I could choose the change, I would really like to make that I'd be super excited about, I'd like to be able to advance the ball at timeouts. I know it slows down the game, but it makes the game so much more interesting when you have 2.5 seconds or 1.5 seconds left, if you don't have to go full court, but you can advance, you have a chance to get elite-level shots and decision-making. You can extend out a game where you have two or three or four possessions, whereas in college, right now, you really can only squeeze in one because you can't advance the ball."
If this change that Coach Pope is talking about were to be made, there would be a lot more buzzer beaters in college hoops like in the NBA. Kentucky's head basketball coach might be on to something here, as this would make college basketball even more interesting than it already is.