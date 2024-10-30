Kentucky coach Mark Pope gives an injury update on center Amari Williams
The Kentucky Wildcats hosted Minnesota State for an exhibition game and won 98-67. The only negative in this game was Amari Williams leaving the game in the first half with an apparent leg injury. He came back and sat on the bench in the second half but was wearing a sweat suit and didn't come back in the game.
After the game ended, Kentucky head coach Mark Pope was able to share an update on Williams. Coach Pope had this to say about the first-half injury sustained by Williams, "I think he's doing fine. I think the X-rays came back solid. We'll get some more imaging tomorrow. We are hopeful that he will be back soon."
In the absence of Williams, Brandon Garrison had a solid showing, going 6-9 from the field for 12 points. Kentucky fans also saw Ansley Almonor play some five in this game as the Wildcats were down a big.
Garrison played really well in this game, and it looks like he won't be too much of a drop off from Williams. The issue is having Williams give the Wildcats depth in the front court, so this team needs him back as soon as possible.
More will come out on the injury soon but there is a chance that Williams might have to miss a little time. Hopefully, the worst-case scenario is the Wildcats starting center misses a few games but is able to be back on the floor for the team's matchup with Duke in Atlanta on November 12th.