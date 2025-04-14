Kentucky coach Mark Pope raved on Tulane transfer Kam Williams
The first addition the Kentucky Wildcats made via the transfer portal was former Tulane guard Kam Williams. Last season for the Green Wave, Williams averaged 9.3 points per game to go with 4.5 rebounds, 1.3 assists, 1.4 steals, and 1.1 blocks.
The 6'8 freshman shot 41.2% from three on 4.6 attempts per game, so he is a true lights-out shooter. This is going to make him very scary, likely coming off the bench for the Wildcats.
Coach Pope had this to say about Williams when he was announced as a part of the 2025-26 roster, “Kam is a beautiful kid who is not only an elite-level shooter but also an elite 1-through-4 defender. He has a ton of gravity to his game and has untapped athleticism that is going to make his ceiling really high.”
At 6'8, Williams is going to be able to shoot over every player guarding him this season, so he will be a real weapon for Pope and the Wildcats.
Williams has the height and skill to be an NBA player, and he is going to take a big step from last season to this year. Willaims has a very impressive wingspan, which will help him as a defender and shooter.
Heading into next season, Williams will be one of the most underrated players on Kentucky's roster, and he is going to play a big role.
The 6'8 Williams will be a secret weapon for Coach Pope this season and very well could average double-digits for this basketball team.