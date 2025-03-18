Kentucky coach Mark Pope says Troy is a really good team and he is not wrong
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats will get things kicked off in the NCAA Tournament against the Troy Trojans on Friday night in Milwaukee. The Troy Trojans won the Sun Belt Tournament earning themselves a spot in the NCAA Tournament.
On his weekly radio show Coach Pope was asked about the Trojans and had this to say, "They're a really good team. Just won their conference championship. Really good guard. Conference player of the year. He runs the whole show for them. They're a very, very good team."
When looking at the metrics on the Trojans there are some great numbers and some rough numbers for this team. The Trojans are 11th in all of college basketball when it comes to offensive rebounds per game as they grab 13.9 per contest. They are also tied for 54 in college hoops turning over opponents 13.7 times per game.
On the negative side of things Troy is one of the worst shooting teams in the nation as they shot 29.9% from deep. This three-point percentage has Troy ranked 342nd in college hoops of 355 teams.
Looking at these numbers Kentucky needs to force contested three-point shots from the Trojans. They are capable of making open threes but if Kentucky contests the Trojans will not shoot it well.
Kentucky also needs to clean up the glass when Troy misses a jump shot or layup. If the Wildcats can do these two things and not turnover the basketball they will win this game with ease. If Troy creates a ton of Kentucky turnovers and is dominant on the glass this game will be close.