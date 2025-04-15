Kentucky coach Mark Pope shares his thoughts on PG Jaland Lowe
Jaland Lowe is a player the Kentucky coaching staff brought in via the portal from Pitt, and he will be the starting point guard for the 2025-26 team.
Last season at Pitt, Lowe averaged 16.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, 5.5 assists, and 1.8 steals. Some have concerns about Lowe's efficiency shooting the ball as he shot 37.6% from the field and 26.6% from three.
While these numbers aren't all that efficient, he was shooting the ball 14.3 times from the field and five times from deep per game this season. At Kentucky, he will likely only be shooting the ball eight times a game like Lamont Butler did last season.
This will lead to Lowe shooting much better percentages from the field in his first year playing for the Kentucky Wildcats.
Coach Pope had this to say about Lowe once it was announced that he was signed, “Jaland is an incredibly explosive, playmaking, veteran point guard. He’s a great kid who has a tremendous work ethic and, most importantly, loves this game and wants nothing more than to win.”
Lowe is a talented passer, and this will help the knockdown shooters on this roster get some good looks. Lowe is going to improve his shooting percentages this year, as Pope's system will lead to him getting better shots rather than just throwing up bad looks.
Lowe is going to play a lot of minutes with Acaden Lewis no longer a part of Kentucky's recruiting class. The 6'3 point guard is going to have exceptional numbers for Kentucky this season.