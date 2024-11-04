Kentucky commit Jasper Johnson is going to be an elite one and done talent
Kentucky commit Jasper Johnson is going to have a special freshman season for the Wildcats during the 2025-2026 season. Johnson currently is playing basketball for Overtime Elite where is he on the Rod Wave Elite (RWE) team. While Johnson's team is 0-2 to start the season, he has had a great start to the year.
In the team's first game of the season, Johnson scored 18 points. He didn't have his best day from deep, going 1-5, but he also added five assists, eight rebounds, and two steals to the stat sheet.
In his second game of the season, Johnson scored 20 points while going 4-8 from deep. The 6'4 two guard also added seven assists, three rebounds, a steal, and a block to his line in the close loss.
Johnson is a player that, in Coach Mark Pope's system, should be a one-and-done talent. The 6'4 shooting guard has the game to be a great player in the NBA, and he will have a really big freshman year for the Wildcats.
Coach Pope's system should be able to help Johnson get up a ton of threes per game, and if he shoots a good percentage in college, that could boost him into lottery pick range.
Johnson is a hometown hero as he is from Kentucky, and his dad played football for the Wildcats. He is going to be a fan favorite for the Wildcats next season. Johnson is part of a great 2025 recruiting class Coach Pope is bringing in that should possess a lot of one-and-done talent.