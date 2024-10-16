Kentucky commit Jasper Johnson shared Coach Mark Pope's reaction when he committed
One of the most recent commits for Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats was five-star guard Jasper Johnson. He picked the Wildcats over Alabama and North Carolina, but it looked like, for a while, the Wildcats would miss on this elite in-state talent. Of course, that didn't happen, as Coach Pope was able to get the job done.
Recently, Johnson was interviewed by Krysten Peek of Yahoo Sports, and she asked Johnson about Coach Pope's reaction to his commitment.
Here is what Johnson had to say about Coach Pope's reaction to his commitment, "His reaction was he's always excited, so I mean, I called him, and he got really happy about it. The next day, he flew out to see me whenever I told him before I verbally committed and announced it, but he and the whole staff came to see me and visit me in Atlanta. Came on an in-home visit. He was very excited about it."
Knowing Johnson was an in-state kid it would have been tough to lose him so it's great that Coach Pope was able to get him to join the Wildcats 2025 class. Johnson is also a perfect fit for Coach Pope's system as a two knowing he can shoot the lights out.
The hometown hero is going to be a star for the Wildcats and is a player many anticipate going in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft. Johnson will help Coach Pope on his mission to hang more championship banners in Rupp Arena.