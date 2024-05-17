Kentucky could have two players fight for the same award during the 2024-25 season
When putting together a college basketball roster you have to make sure you have all of your bases covered. You need shooting, passing, rebounding, and defense. Last season, the Wildcats were one of the best teams in college hoops on offense, but the defense was awful.
Coach Pope has done a really good job when putting this roster together, making sure that he has all of his bases covered, as the Wildcats will be good at all of the aspects of the game.
One of the reasons why the Wildcats will be such a good defensive team is thanks to Lamont Butler and Amari Williams. Both Butler and Williams came to Kentucky from the transfer portal and won their conference's Defensive Player of the Year Award before. Buter came to Lexington from San Diego State, while Williams came from Drexel.
Williams is one of the best defensive bigs in all of college basketball, as he blocked 1.8 shots per game a year ago to go with 0.8 steals per contest. He has a massive wingspan, which will help him swat shots in the SEC.
Butler is widely considered one of the best on-ball defenders in all of college basketball, as he can lock down opposing guards. He will make every SEC point guards day miserable as he won't allow them to do anything.
These two will likely compete against one another while being on the same team to be the SEC's Defensive Player of the Year. It will be hard to score against the Wildcats this season.