Kentucky cruises to a 95-64 blowout win over LSU on Senior Day
The Kentucky Wildcats were in Rupp Arena one final time this season as they hosted the LSU Tigers on Senior Night, and they really ended on a high note in the building. Kentucky came into Tuesday's matchup with a big advantage, and from the opening tip to the final buzzer, it was all Kentucky, as they won 95-64
Kentucky started the game going up 10-2 after LSU scored the first bucket, and they never looked back, going on multiple runs throughout the first half, even a big 18-2 run with under 14 minutes to go in the half the really helped blow open their lead. In the second half, there was no letup from the Wildcats, as they held their lead firm throughout, and cruised to the blowout. It was a big night from Otega Oweh, who finished with 24 points on 9-11 shooting. Ansley Almonor had a really nice performance as well, as he had 15 points on 6-7 shooting overall and 3-4 from three. Brandon Garrison also finished with 15 points on 6-12 shooting.
The Tigers really struggled to stop Kentucky's offense from the start, and they couldn't keep up either. LSU also really struggled with shooting and rebounding in particular on offense, which were glaring in the stat sheet. They shot 46% overall and just 6-21 from deep. Kentucky on the other hand, shot 51% overall and 12-32 from deep, too much for LSU's defense to handle.
This one was a much-needed feel good win, and the Wildcats ended on the perfect note in their final game in Rupp Arena this season. Kentucky will conclude the regular season on Saturday on the road against a Missouri team that is currently #15 in the country and features a very high-scoring offense.