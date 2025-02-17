Kentucky drops two spots to #17 in the latest AP Poll rankings
Kentucky basketball was close to having a perfect week of getting a sweep over Tennessee and a win at Texas to cap off the week, but it was the game in Austin that made the Wildcats slip up. Now, instead of moving up, Kentucky has gone backwards, falling two spots to #17 in this week's AP Poll Top 25 rankings.
The Wildcats got a nice 75-64 win in Lexington on Tuesday over Tennessee, but then were upset on Saturday 82-78 against a very hungry Texas team, who came in losing their last three games. The Longhorns got what they needed, a big Quad 1 win that will certainly boost their resume. As for Tennessee, who lost on the road to a shorthanded Kentucky team without Jaxson Robinson, as well as Lamont Butler to close out the game, fell just one spot in the updated rankings to #6. The Vols finished the week picking up a 81-76 win over Vandy, which they had to gut out to get the victory.
This week, the Wildcats will look to bounce-back when they try to avoid getting swept by Vanderbilt in Rupp Arena on Wednesday, who got the best of them in their first matchup in Nashville, upsetting Kentucky 74-69. Kentucky absolutely needs to get healthy if they want to make a tournament run. Lamont Butler and Jaxson Robinson are so vital to Kentucky's success, as they are catalyst's for making them go.
Without two of their best players, it will be hard for Kentucky to reach their full potential. The Wildcats will need to get healthy fast as the end of the season nears.