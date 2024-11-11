Kentucky earning respect in recent college basketball power rankings
The first week of the Mark Pope era got off to a great start as the Wildcats blew out both Wright State and Bucknell. The college basketball world seems to be buying into the Wildcats now after Coach Pope's team passed the eye test.
Isaac Trotter of 247Sports made a top-25 power rankings list after the first week of college basketball, and the Wildcats were 16th. Here is what Trotter had to say about Coach Pope's team, "The Mark Pope era is off to a pretty start with back-to-back 100-pieces against Wright State and Bucknell, respectively. Koby Brea (10-for-12 from downtown) picked up right where he left off last season at Dayton. Fifty-five is Kentucky's record for transition 3-pointers in a single season in Synergy's 20-year database. This group (nine transition triples in two games) could blow that number out of the water."
Some might say well, the Wildcats haven't played great competition yet. Why are people buying into this team so quickly? The response to that should be to look at how the Wildcats have won so far. They are dominating in every aspect of the game. Kentucky is getting a ton of open shots, thanks to great passing.
The second response to this question could be that the college basketball world will figure out about this team on Tuesday when the Wildcats play Duke.
Kentucky is playing unselfish basketball, getting lots of open shots, and the defense has been elite. Kentucky will show the college basketball world that they are no joke on Tuesday in Atlanta against Duke.