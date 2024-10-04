Kentucky extends offer to 2026 top 10 prospect
Kentucky now has its ninth offer in the class of 2026. On Monday, 2026 top 10 guard Ikenna Alozie told KSR's Jacob Polacheck he had received an offer from the Wildcats. A source later confirmed to Kentucky Wildcats on SI that lead recruiter Cody Fueger is the one on Kentucky's staff who first initiated the offer, but Pope has significant interest in the five-star.
The Wildcats are now ramping up their interest with one of the best guards and overall players in the class of 2026, a class that Kentucky now has a plethora of major targets in. Kentucky has a total of nine offers in the class, and Alozie joins the likes of Brandon McCoy Jr., Tay Kinney, Jordan Smith Jr., Caleb Holt, Miikka Muurinen, Tajh Ariza, Tyran Stokes, and Jason Crowe.
The 6-foot-3 guard is receiving interest from programs such as Kansas, Louisville, Kansas State, St. John's, Michigan, Georgetown, BYU, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Washington, Oklahoma State, Oregon, Villanova, UCLA, and West Virginia, among a slew of other schools. Pope has very high interest in Alozie, who he was in to watch in September. Now, the staff is clearly impressed with what they have seen.
Alozie has only taken one official visit so far, with that being to Washington from the weekend of September 6-8. He is also in the process of planning more visits to Louisville and Villanova, he told Polacheck.
Kentucky has certainly ramped up their pursuit with recruits in the 2026 class, and Alozie will be one to watch in the coming months as to how things begin to unfold with him and Kentucky.