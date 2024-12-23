Kentucky falls in AP Poll after 20-point upset loss to Ohio State
Following a very ugly 20-point loss to unranked Ohio State in the CBS Sports Classic in Madison Square Garden, Kentucky has made a significant fall in this week's updated AP Poll Top 25 rankings. Following the blowout loss, the Wildcats are ranked just inside the top 10, falling six spots to No. 10 in the rankings.
As for the Buckeyes, they actually received 23 votes to be included in the top 25, but it wasn't enough to make it in. Now, with a holiday break before returning to practice later this week, Kentucky has a lot to null about, and have some areas that will really need to be tightened up before SEC play begins on January 4 against Florida. Speaking of the Gators, they are really climbing the AP Poll, up to No. 6 in the country.
The Wildcats will have a hard road ahead after Brown on December 31. Not just with how physical the SEC is, but Kentucky has struggled getting shots to fall recently. Those are two of the major areas that need to be looked at during this break between games. With SEC play looming, it's worth noting how many conference teams are in the top 25. Tennessee comes in at No. 1, Auburn at No. 2, Alabama (No. 5), Florida (No. 6), Kentucky (No. 10), Oklahoma (No. 12), Texas A&M (No. 13), Ole Miss (No. 16), Mississippi State (No. 19), and Arkansas coming in at No. 23 in the country.
The Wildcats couldn't find any answers to Ohio State's physicality and ability to get to the rim, with their shots struggling to fall or ability to finish at the rim. A lot of things to work on before the big matchup with Florida, but they'll have a tune-up game against Brown on December 31 before then.