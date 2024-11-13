Kentucky fans need to not panic about Jaxson Robinson after a rough showing vs. Duke
Kentucky was able to take down the #6 Duke Blue Devils in Atlanta thanks to an all-around great team effort. Andrew Carr was the star in this game, scoring 17 points on 5-8 from the field and 2-3 from deep. Carr also pulled down five rebounds and dished three assists.
While Carr, Otega Oweh, and many others played well in the win for the Wildcats, one player who struggled was Jaxson Robinson. Robinson scored one point in this game while going 0-4 from the field, 0-3 from deep, and 1-3 from the free throw line.
Through three games, Robinson has averaged 7.7 points while shooting 37.5% from the field and 25% from three. It is a small sample size but the numbers haven't been great for Robinson. While this is true, Kentucky fans need to not panic about the veteran.
Many expected Robinson to be the star on this team, but three games into the season, it looks like there won't be a star for the Wildcats. Through three games, the Wildcats have had three different leading scorers. Oweh led the Wildcats in scoring vs. Wright State, Koby Brea led the Wildcats in scoring vs. Bucknell, and Carr led the Wildcats in the massive win over Duke.
Robinson is going to get it going over the course of the season, so Kentucky fans don't need to panic about the BYU transfer. The sharpshooter is going to have some great games this season, and he will lead the Wildcats in scoring a lot.