Kentucky fans need to not panic after the win over Colgate
The Kentucky Wildcats took on Colgate in one of the season's weirder games so far. Kentucky went out to a 17-0 start, but Colgate battled back, and the score at the half was 38-36. Then Colgate took a lead on the Wildcats in the early second half, but the Wildcats started to hit their threes and ran away with the win.
Some Kentucky fans were a bit concerned with the way the Wildcats played in this game, but there are a lot of positive takeaways from this win. The first positive way to look at this game is that the Wildcats were playing without both of their natural point guards and found a way to win a game where Colgate threw their best punch. Lamont Butler and Kerr Kriisa didn't suit up, so Jaxson Robinson had to run the point, and he did a lot well.
The next positive is Kentucky fans always get mad when a random team comes into Rupp Arena and gets hot from three. This happened against Colgate as the Raiders made 11 threes, yet the Wildcats still won by double digits. Kentucky took their best punch and still won, and it wasn't close in the final five minutes.
Lastly, Kentucky lost a game similar to this last season against UNC Wilmington, but not this year. Sometimes, a mid-major is going to come into Rupp and play well, which is what happened in this game. All that matters when this does happen is winning the game, which the Wildcats did.
Some fans were concerned with this game, but they have some positives to take away from a game where Colgate kept it close.