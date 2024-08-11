Kentucky fans need to not panic if Mark Pope misses on five-star Jasper Johnson
The recruiting battle for five-star guard Jasper Johnson is coming down to the wire, and it looks like the Wildcats are still behind. While recruiting is fluid and things can change, it is starting to look like Johnson will play his college hoops for Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide.
The reason this would be such a bad loss for the Kentucky Wildcats is because Johnson is one of the best recruits to come out of the state of Kentucky. Johnson grew up not far from Rupp Arena, and he has family ties to the University of Kentucky, as his father played football for the Wildcats.
Collectively, these reasons would lead to Kentucky fans being very upset if Johnson were to go to Alabama. It would be hard for Big Blue Nation to watch Johnson play his college hops in crimson and white, especially when the Wildcats face Alabama.
If Johnson does commit to Alabama, many in the college basketball world will quickly question Mark Pope's ability to recruit. This will quickly become a conversation, but in all reality, it isn't time to panic yet on Coach Pope as a recruiter.
Recruiting is all about relationships, and Coach Pope didn't have a very long time to build a relationship with Johnson as he has only been Kentucky's coach for a few months. If Johnson commits elsewhere, Kentucky fans and the college basketball world need to pause before hitting the panic button on Pope.
Coach Pope will end up being a good recruiter thanks to his ability to build relationships and the elite offense he runs. It will take time, but Mark Pope will be a solid recruiter for the Kentucky Wildcats.