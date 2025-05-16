Kentucky fans should be gaining confidence about Otega Oweh returning to school
Right now, Kentucky fans have one thing stressing them out, and that is the looming decision for star guard Otega Oweh. Currently, Oweh is going through the NBA Draft process and deciding whether he will stay in the NBA Draft or come back to Kentucky.
While fans are stressed out about this decision, it does seem that right now, signs are pointing to Oweh returning to Lexington for another season. The Wildcats' leading scorer from a year ago performed well in a scrimmage at the combine, but none of the mock drafts have Oweh going before the last handful of picks.
Luckily for Kentucky, NIL has changed the college game, where Oweh will have millions of dollars waiting for him if he does decide to return to Kentucky for another season. This is why many believe that unless Oweh has a first-round projection, he will be back in Lexington.
Oweh is an elite player who made an excellent decision to test the NBA waters. Right now, he is competing and learning what he needs to improve on to be an NBA-ready player.
It makes a ton of sense for Oweh to come back to Kentucky for one season and prove to these NBA teams that he can fix the things they want him to work on. If Oweh is able to do this, he could be a player taken in the first round of the 2026 NBA Draft.
Kentucky fans have every right to be stressed about Oweh's decision, but it makes a lot of sense for him to return to Lexington.