Kentucky fans should expect a massive year two jump for Collin Chandler
Kentucky fans are watching the news on the transfer portal tirelessly to see who Mark Pope and his staff are going to bring in for the 2025-26 roster.
While the Wildcats will need some more players in the transfer portal, there are some great players that will be returning to Kentucky next season.
One of those players is guard Collin Chandler who averaged 2.7 points per game his freshman year for the Wildcats.
Chandler had been away from basketball for two years on a mission trip, so he was getting back used to basketball this season. It was easy to tell this was the case, as Chandler got a lot better as the season went on for Kentucky.
By the time March rolled around, he was playing his best basketball of this season as the backup point guard. It was easy to see how good Chandler is going to be for Kentucky in the future. He will likely be a bench piece for Pope's team, but without question, he has the ability to average eight or more points per game in an expanded role.
Chandler is a great shooter, and he really started to make his shots from deep towards the end of the season. He is also an elite defender who has the ability to be a dominant "Three and D" player for Coach Pope next season.
Big Blue Nation is very excited to see what the 2025-26 season has in store for Collin Chandler, who is going to make a massive sophomore leap.