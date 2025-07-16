Kentucky fans will love seeing the projected NCAA Tournament seed for Mark Pope's team
There is a lot of hype surrounding this Kentucky basketball team, and for good reason. Coach Pope did an excellent job putting together this roster and putting it together in a way that he has a team and not a bunch of star players who want to shoot the ball a lot.
When Pope got to Lexington, he said that he wanted to build his roster year in and year out with high school recruits, transfer portal talent, and retaining players from the year before. He has done exactly that this season, and this is a big reason why the Wildcats look like one of the top teams in college basketball.
CBS Sports seems to agree with this take as they just put out a Bracketology update, and in this article, David Cobb listed the Wildcats as the two seed in the South Region.
This should have Kentucky fans excited because in Joe Lunardi's first Bracketology update, the Wildcats were listed as a three-seed.
With this team, it really seems like the floor would be a three or four seed, and the upside is a one seed. Kentucky is one of the deepest teams in the country, and this roster checks every box from top to bottom.
The Kentucky Wildcats, thanks to the roster-building Pope did this offseason, have a shot to win number nine when the 2026 NCAA Tournament rolls around next March.
The excitement level for this Kentucky team is through the roof as Big Blue Nation believes Kentucky basketball is officially back.