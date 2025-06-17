Kentucky fans will love Trent Noah's answer to being asked if he considered hitting the transfer portal
Last season, Kentucky native Trent Noah played his true freshman season in year one of the Mark Pope era and made a massive impression on Big Blue Nation.
Noah, a Harlan, Kentucky native, averaged only 2.7 points per game as a freshman, but toward the end of the season, he showed flashes that he would be a star in Pope's system.
Noah talked with the media on Monday, and one of the talking points that came up was discussing Travis Perry hitting the transfer portal. Noah talked about he hated to lose one of his closest friends but understood Perry's decision.
After discussing Perry's decision, Noah was asked if the thought of leaving Kentucky ever crossed his mind, and Kentucky fans would love his answer.
Here was Noah's response when asked if the thought of Kentucky crossed his mind, "No, this is the greatest place on earth. I love Coach Pope's vision for me, and he sees kind of the same path I see. That's what we're looking to do this year, and on the way, win number nine."
It didn't even take Noah half of a second to say no when asked if leaving crossed his mind. There is a clear path to him being a star in this program for the next few years, and Coach Pope has done an excellent job showing him this road map.
Noah has already gotten stronger this offseason, and he will carve out a role for this Kentucky team that has the title to win a national title.