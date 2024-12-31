Kentucky finished non-conference play 11-2 after the blowout win over Brown
Mark Pope and the Kentucky Wildcats had a long period of time to sit and think about the loss to Ohio State, and that was clear from the way the team played against Brown. On his radio show and recently during his pregame interview, Coach Pope talked about how the Wildcats worked on a lot during the break, and it paid off.
The one negative takeaway from this game was rebounding. Brown outrebounded the Wildcats 35-29 on the day and pulled down a whopping ten offensive boards. Kentucky will have to be more physical on the glass once SEC play rolls around.
Andrew Carr had an excellent day for the Wildcats, scoring 14 points on 4-6 shooting from the field. He continues to dominate around the rim and also made a three in the win, which was great to see, as Coach Pope wants him to keep shooting.
Some were concerned with the play on the defense of Amari Williams, but he did a lot well in the win as he tallied three blocks. Williams also scored 13 points on 4-5 shooting.
Kentucky needed a confidence-building win after the ugly Ohio State loss, and they got just that against Brown. Hopefully, this confidence will stretch out to Saturday when the Wildcats host the #6 Florida Gators.
The Wildcats will be heading into 2025 and SEC play feeling good but it is going to be an absolute gauntlet from Saturday all the way until the tournament. Coach Pope and his team did a great job avoiding Quad 3/4 losses in non-conference play, which will help on Selection Sunday.