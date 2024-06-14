Kentucky five-star 2025 target sets commitment date
One of the players that Coach Pope has been recruiting since he was hired at Kentucky is five-star small forward Will Riley from Malvern, Pennsylvania.
Riley is a member of the 2025 class but is considering reclassifying to the 2024 class and playing for a team next season. He recently took a visit to Lexington in the beginning of June and the visit seemed to go well. The one thing that threw a wrench in the plan to land Riley as a member of this class was Jaxson Robinson pulling his name out of the NBA Draft and committing to Kentucky.
Now, it feels like it wouldn't make a ton of sense for Riley to commit to Kentucky in the 2024 class, as he wouldn't be on the floor much, if at all. On June 23rd, Riley will announce his college decision, which includes his decision on which class he is going to be a member of. If Riley makes the move to the 2024 class, it looks like he is going to commit to Illinois.
There is a chance that he will stay in the 2025 class and still commit to Illinois, but at least if this happens, Coach Pope can still recruit him.
The feeling right now is that Riley will not end up at Kentucky, but on June 23rd, we will get a lot more clarity on this recruitment. If Riley stays in the 2025 class, it gives the Wildcats a chance, but at the moment, it feels like he will end up at Illinois.