Kentucky five-star target cuts list of schools to three not including the Wildcats
Kentucky is out of contention for one of their more prioritized targets in the class of 2025. On Tuesday, 2025 top 25 guard Braylon Mullins released his top 3 schools, and Kentucky was left off of the list. The five-star guard is down to Indiana, UConn, and North Carolina, with a plan to announce his college decision in October, according to Joe Tipton of On3.
Mullins was one of Kentucky's top targets in the class, but now the focus will look to shift to another top target, Acaden Lewis, who he and Kentucky commit Jasper Johnson have said in the past they are open to playing with each other in college. On top of that, another target for the Wildcats in the class, Caleb Wilson, has also teased on social media about teaming up with Lewis at the next level. Could that mean good news for Kentucky? That is starting to sound like a possibility if the Wildcats are actually ramping up the pressure with both of them.
The 6-6 guard, Mullins, is one of the most efficient shooters in the class, and would have been a really nice fit in Mark Pope's offensive system Instead, he's looking for "team-bonding" more specifically, he told Tipton in an interview. Mullins cutting Kentucky could be a good sign for their chances with Lewis, which would make for an electric backcourt teaming up with Jasper Johnson in Lexington. Adding the idea that Lewis and Wilson could be a package deal makes losing out on Mullins more intriguing for the Wildcats' 2025 recruiting class.
Kentucky was considered one of the top options for Mullins, but it seems they'll be turning their attention elsewhere.